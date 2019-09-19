Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addresses the UN General Assembly in 2017. His grip on power could be tested if he leaves the country. Photo: Reuters
Solomon Islands leader may miss UN summit amid fallout over Taiwan decision
- Parliamentary source says foreign minister may lead delegation as tension rises in Pacific nation over move to cut ties with Taipei and align with Beijing
Police were on alert in Honiara on Tuesday. The Solomon Islands is the latest country to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: AP
