Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addresses the UN General Assembly in 2017. His grip on power could be tested if he leaves the country. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Solomon Islands leader may miss UN summit amid fallout over Taiwan decision

  • Parliamentary source says foreign minister may lead delegation as tension rises in Pacific nation over move to cut ties with Taipei and align with Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:14pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Police were on alert in Honiara on Tuesday. The Solomon Islands is the latest country to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Heavy police presence in Solomon Islands as Taiwanese embassy lowers flag for last time

  • No unrest reported after Pacific nation decides to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, ending 36 years of relations
  • Taiwanese aid programmes focused on agriculture and health will also be scrapped
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Police were on alert in Honiara on Tuesday. The Solomon Islands is the latest country to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: AP
