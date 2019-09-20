US President Donald Trump says he expects his new national security adviser Robert O’Brien to do a “great job”. Photo: AP
US unlikely to soften stance on China even with more moderate national security adviser, analysts say
- Robert O’Brien is less experienced that his predecessor so Donald Trump is expected to continue to drive foreign policy
- But the new appointment has in the past warned against Beijing’s rapid rise and spoken in favour of Taiwan’s democracy
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump says he expects his new national security adviser Robert O’Brien to do a “great job”. Photo: AP
The Chinese navy conducts a patrol in the disputed Spratly Islands, as part of what has been termed militarisation in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
China rewards and bullies countries to push its Indo-Pacific agenda, top US diplomat says
- Inducements and intimidation help Beijing pursue its repressive vision for the region, East Asia and Pacific chief David Stilwell tells Senate committee
- But there is room for engagement with China, and US should not ‘demonise everything’ about it, Stilwell says
Topic | US-China relations
The Chinese navy conducts a patrol in the disputed Spratly Islands, as part of what has been termed militarisation in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters