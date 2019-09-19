Channels

US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. At right is US President Donald Trump, who has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Business coalition urging US Congress to reclaim its power over trade and tariffs gains broad support

  • The Tariff Reform Coalition represents a diverse cross-section of US industry, including American Express, Google, Toyota and the National Retail Federation
  • ‘We now have tariffs on something like 20 per cent of all trade without one single minute of congressional input into those decisions’
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 10:13pm, 19 Sep, 2019

The United States and China escalated their trade dispute on Sunday with the introduction of new tariffs on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China-US trade war: latest tariffs take effect as sides seek to get talks back on track

  • Washington levies punitive duties on US$110 billion of Chinese goods as first tranche of Beijing’s tariffs on US$75 billion of US imports take effect at noon on Sunday
  • Donald Trump says negotiations will resume in US capital this month but China yet to confirm such a plan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:50am, 3 Sep, 2019

