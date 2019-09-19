US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. At right is US President Donald Trump, who has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP
Business coalition urging US Congress to reclaim its power over trade and tariffs gains broad support
- The Tariff Reform Coalition represents a diverse cross-section of US industry, including American Express, Google, Toyota and the National Retail Federation
- ‘We now have tariffs on something like 20 per cent of all trade without one single minute of congressional input into those decisions’
The United States and China escalated their trade dispute on Sunday with the introduction of new tariffs on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China-US trade war: latest tariffs take effect as sides seek to get talks back on track
- Washington levies punitive duties on US$110 billion of Chinese goods as first tranche of Beijing’s tariffs on US$75 billion of US imports take effect at noon on Sunday
- Donald Trump says negotiations will resume in US capital this month but China yet to confirm such a plan
