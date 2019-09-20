Taiwan has lost two of its Pacific nation allies in the same week. Photo: EPA
Taiwan down to 15 allies as Kiribati announces switch of diplomatic ties to Beijing
- Pacific island nation follows Solomon Islands in changing allegiance
- Taipei ‘strongly condemns’ the decision, which Kiribati opposition party says has been rushed
The flag is lowered at Taiwan’s embassy in Solomon Islands on Tuesday following the decision to cut diplomatic ties. Photo: Youths Online Campaign
US cancels Solomon Islands meeting after ‘disappointment’ at it switching ties from Taipei to Beijing
- Vice-President Mike Pence will no longer meet the islands’ leader after it becomes the latest country to isolate Taipei by changing allegiance to Beijing
- Solomons opposition leader condemns ‘mercenary’ switch that he fears was rushed through before Beijing’s 70th anniversary celebrations on October 1
