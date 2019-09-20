Channels

Taiwan has lost two of its Pacific nation allies in the same week. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan down to 15 allies as Kiribati announces switch of diplomatic ties to Beijing

  • Pacific island nation follows Solomon Islands in changing allegiance
  • Taipei ‘strongly condemns’ the decision, which Kiribati opposition party says has been rushed
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 2:41pm, 20 Sep, 2019

The flag is lowered at Taiwan’s embassy in Solomon Islands on Tuesday following the decision to cut diplomatic ties. Photo: Youths Online Campaign
Diplomacy

US cancels Solomon Islands meeting after ‘disappointment’ at it switching ties from Taipei to Beijing

  • Vice-President Mike Pence will no longer meet the islands’ leader after it becomes the latest country to isolate Taipei by changing allegiance to Beijing
  • Solomons opposition leader condemns ‘mercenary’ switch that he fears was rushed through before Beijing’s 70th anniversary celebrations on October 1
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 10:40pm, 18 Sep, 2019

