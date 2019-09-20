Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
China calls for calm in aftermath of drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities
- King Salman briefs Chinese president on attacks and says ties between two countries are ‘solid and good’
- Beijing is caught between its biggest source of imported oil and a country with huge market potential, observers say
A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia may push China to diversify oil supply, analysts say
- Country has become increasingly reliant on crude from the gulf state over past year as it reduced imports from suppliers like the US and Iran
- That could leave Beijing in a precarious position, according to experts
