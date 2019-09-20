Channels

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China calls for calm in aftermath of drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities

  • King Salman briefs Chinese president on attacks and says ties between two countries are ‘solid and good’
  • Beijing is caught between its biggest source of imported oil and a country with huge market potential, observers say
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:49pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
Diplomacy

Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia may push China to diversify oil supply, analysts say

  • Country has become increasingly reliant on crude from the gulf state over past year as it reduced imports from suppliers like the US and Iran
  • That could leave Beijing in a precarious position, according to experts
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:37pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
