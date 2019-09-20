Channels

The US is relocating its troops and hardware out of 26 military bases in South Korea. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Can Beijing take advantage of relocation of US troops in South Korea to improve ties with Seoul?

  • Long-term plan for military to vacate key installations now well under way, with 15 of 26 sites ready for handover, US Forces Korea says
  • Move could help ease tensions between Beijing and Seoul, but analysts say it is unlikely to represent any major shift in allegiance
Topic |   Korean peninsula
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:31pm, 20 Sep, 2019

The US is relocating its troops and hardware out of 26 military bases in South Korea. Photo: AFP
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?

  • Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
  • End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
Topic |   South Korea
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Sep, 2019

South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
