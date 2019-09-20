The US is relocating its troops and hardware out of 26 military bases in South Korea. Photo: AFP
Can Beijing take advantage of relocation of US troops in South Korea to improve ties with Seoul?
- Long-term plan for military to vacate key installations now well under way, with 15 of 26 sites ready for handover, US Forces Korea says
- Move could help ease tensions between Beijing and Seoul, but analysts say it is unlikely to represent any major shift in allegiance
Topic | Korean peninsula
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?
- Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
- End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
Topic | South Korea
