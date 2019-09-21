Liu Shih-chung, vice-chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council, and Tien Chung-kwang, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, are promoting economic ties with India. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese businesses eye markets in India as China-US trade war takes toll
- Higher tariffs are encouraging companies from the island to look beyond mainland China for market potential
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan says it will buy more than US$3 billion worth of US farm products. Photo: EPA
Taiwan steps into trade war breach for US, saying it will buy US$3.6 billion in American agricultural products
- The rising tension between Beijing and Washington has helped Taipei, as the US Congress and Trump administration move to strengthen ties with Taiwan
- A letter of intent for the sale will be signed next week in Washington, signalling the apparent political as well as economic dimension to the purchase
