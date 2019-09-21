Channels

Donald Trump may have appointed a new national security adviser but it is unlikely to have much effect on US-China relations. Photo: AP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

US-China relations set for more of the same under Donald Trump’s new security adviser

  • Robert O’Brien is not a well-known name in foreign policy circles and when it comes to Beijing, his role is likely to be marginal, Ankit Panda writes
  • John Bolton may have gone but there are still plenty of China hawks whispering in the president’s ear
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 7:52pm, 21 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump says he expects his new national security adviser Robert O’Brien to do a “great job”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US unlikely to soften stance on China even with more moderate Robert O’Brien as national security adviser, analysts say

  • Robert O’Brien is less experienced that his predecessor so Donald Trump is expected to continue to drive foreign policy
  • But the new appointment has in the past warned against Beijing’s rapid rise and spoken in favour of Taiwan’s democracy
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 10:33am, 20 Sep, 2019

