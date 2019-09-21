South Tarawa in Kiribati was home to a Chinese space tracking station until 2003. Photo: AFP
Could ties with Kiribati be a boost to China’s space ambitions?
- When the island nation switched recognition to Taipei in 2003, Beijing packed up its first overseas tracking station on South Tarawa
Topic | Space
Taiwan has lost two of its Pacific nation allies in the same week. Photo: EPA
Taipei down to 15 allies as Kiribati announces switch of diplomatic ties to Beijing
- Taipei recalls staff from embassy and joint projects in the Pacific nation
- Taiwanese foreign minister says Kiribati president has highly unrealistic expectations about Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
