An Iranian news source says China, Russia and Iran are planning a joint naval exercise soon. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China, Russia, Iran ‘plan joint naval drill in international waters’

  • Iranian news outlet quotes military official as saying exercise will be held soon, but Chinese media silent on reported manoeuvres
Topic |   Iran
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Sep, 2019

An Iranian news source says China, Russia and Iran are planning a joint naval exercise soon. Photo: Xinhua
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China calls for calm in aftermath of drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities

  • King Salman briefs Chinese president on attacks and says ties between two countries are ‘solid and good’
  • Beijing is caught between its biggest source of imported oil and a country with huge market potential, observers say
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 4:36am, 21 Sep, 2019

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom's output. Photo: Reuters
