An Iranian news source says China, Russia and Iran are planning a joint naval exercise soon. Photo: Xinhua
China, Russia, Iran ‘plan joint naval drill in international waters’
- Iranian news outlet quotes military official as saying exercise will be held soon, but Chinese media silent on reported manoeuvres
Topic | Iran
An Iranian news source says China, Russia and Iran are planning a joint naval exercise soon. Photo: Xinhua
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters
China calls for calm in aftermath of drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities
- King Salman briefs Chinese president on attacks and says ties between two countries are ‘solid and good’
- Beijing is caught between its biggest source of imported oil and a country with huge market potential, observers say
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Attacks on Saudi oil facilities have halved the kingdom’s output. Photo: Reuters