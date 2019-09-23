Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

﻿Global Times journalist Fu Guohao has been honoured by his employer after he was seized and assaulted by anti-government protesters last month at Hong Kong airport. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Global Times rewards journalist beaten by Hong Kong protesters

  • Reporter Fu Guohao receives cash award for ‘outstanding performance’ in coverage of protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 2:05pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

﻿Global Times journalist Fu Guohao has been honoured by his employer after he was seized and assaulted by anti-government protesters last month at Hong Kong airport. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters set fire to a roadblock after vandalising MTR facilities at New Town Plaza and Sha Tin stations. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Anti-government protesters rampage through Hong Kong as police struggle to keep up

  • Activists target shopping centres and MTR stations in series of quick strikes as officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets
  • Chinese flag desecrated and several fires started as clashes carry over from previous day
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:43pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters set fire to a roadblock after vandalising MTR facilities at New Town Plaza and Sha Tin stations. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.