Global Times journalist Fu Guohao has been honoured by his employer after he was seized and assaulted by anti-government protesters last month at Hong Kong airport. Photo: AP
Global Times rewards journalist beaten by Hong Kong protesters
- Reporter Fu Guohao receives cash award for ‘outstanding performance’ in coverage of protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Global Times journalist Fu Guohao has been honoured by his employer after he was seized and assaulted by anti-government protesters last month at Hong Kong airport. Photo: AP
Protesters set fire to a roadblock after vandalising MTR facilities at New Town Plaza and Sha Tin stations. Photo: Edmond So
Anti-government protesters rampage through Hong Kong as police struggle to keep up
- Activists target shopping centres and MTR stations in series of quick strikes as officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets
- Chinese flag desecrated and several fires started as clashes carry over from previous day
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters set fire to a roadblock after vandalising MTR facilities at New Town Plaza and Sha Tin stations. Photo: Edmond So