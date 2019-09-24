The EU Chamber of Commerce has for years used its annual report to lobby for competitive neutrality and SOE reform, but this year called for a number of “fail-safes”. Photo: Bloomberg
European businesses urge EU to take ‘defensive’ measures against China’s state-owned enterprises
- EU Chamber of Commerce warns of ‘resurgent state-owned economy’ receiving more funding, government contracts and subsidies than ever before
- It calls for ‘fail-safes’ to protect EU such as introducing new policies and making better use of laws to give Beijing more incentive to speed up reform
Topic | European Union
Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (left), and executive director Margaret Fong Shun-man spoke to Hong Kong media in Los Angeles. Photo: Tony Cheung
Hong Kong government to help build partnerships between local businesses and state-owned enterprises as part of two-pronged trade strategy
- Chairman of Hong Kong Trade Development Council Peter Lam discusses move at Los Angeles symposium
- Partnership would help SMEs expand in region amid ongoing US-China trade war
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
