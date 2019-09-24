Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The EU Chamber of Commerce has for years used its annual report to lobby for competitive neutrality and SOE reform, but this year called for a number of “fail-safes”. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

European businesses urge EU to take ‘defensive’ measures against China’s state-owned enterprises

  • EU Chamber of Commerce warns of ‘resurgent state-owned economy’ receiving more funding, government contracts and subsidies than ever before
  • It calls for ‘fail-safes’ to protect EU such as introducing new policies and making better use of laws to give Beijing more incentive to speed up reform
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The EU Chamber of Commerce has for years used its annual report to lobby for competitive neutrality and SOE reform, but this year called for a number of “fail-safes”. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (left), and executive director Margaret Fong Shun-man spoke to Hong Kong media in Los Angeles. Photo: Tony Cheung
Politics

Hong Kong government to help build partnerships between local businesses and state-owned enterprises as part of two-pronged trade strategy

  • Chairman of Hong Kong Trade Development Council Peter Lam discusses move at Los Angeles symposium
  • Partnership would help SMEs expand in region amid ongoing US-China trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 7:28am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (left), and executive director Margaret Fong Shun-man spoke to Hong Kong media in Los Angeles. Photo: Tony Cheung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.