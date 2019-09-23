The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
Chinese survey ship leaves Vanguard Bank and heads to artificial island outpost
- Beijing did not say why Haiyang Dizhi 8 left the area, but last month it also travelled to Fiery Cross Reef and spent time refuelling there before returning
- Vessel first entered waters near the resource-rich reef controlled by Vietnam in early July, sparking the worst stand-off between the countries for five years
Topic | South China Sea
