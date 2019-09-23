Channels

Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reviewed China’s achievements in an article published ahead of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China at 70 aims to strive for lead role in post-cold war international order

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi joins parade of top officials singing the party’s praises ahead of 70th anniversary on October 1
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reviewed China's achievements in an article published ahead of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule. Photo: AFP
Giovanni Andornino (left) pictured with Niu Gengsheng, says that as Chinese businesses have become globalised so should their charitable projects. Photo: Handout
Money & Wealth

Can China’s nouveau riche learn from Italy when it comes to giving away their money?

  • President of China Global Philanthropy Institute Wang Zhenyao takes a trip to Europe to find out how its charitable affairs have become so closely connected with social welfare
  • In China, philanthropy lacks professionalism and its links to social services are weak, he says
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 3:17am, 23 Sep, 2019

Giovanni Andornino (left) pictured with Niu Gengsheng, says that as Chinese businesses have become globalised so should their charitable projects. Photo: Handout
