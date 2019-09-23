Channels

President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were “dead”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China urges US to continue to engage with Taliban after talks in Beijing

  • Beijing says it remains committed to peace process in Afghanistan and will ‘play constructive role’, after delegation meets special Chinese representative
  • It comes after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with insurgent group earlier this month
Topic |   Afghanistan
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 11:04pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Wu Haitao, China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and US clash over ‘belt and road’ link to UN Afghanistan mission

  • Second motion in six months held up by Beijing’s insistence on reference to its massive infrastructure programme
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:50pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Wu Haitao, China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting. Photo: Xinhua
