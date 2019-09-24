Huawei’s Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in May. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou returns to court in Canada to fight off extradition to US as trade war rages on
- The Vancouver hearing, due to last eight days, is expected to focus on documents related to Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: Kyodo
China asks for ‘immediate release’ of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as Canada appoints new envoy to China
- ‘We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes … and immediately release Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
- Geng said he hopes new ambassador Dominic Barton can play an active role in returning ties between China and Canada to a ‘normal track’
