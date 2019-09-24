Channels

Huawei’s Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in May. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou returns to court in Canada to fight off extradition to US as trade war rages on

  • The Vancouver hearing, due to last eight days, is expected to focus on documents related to Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 1:08am, 24 Sep, 2019

Huawei’s Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in May. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: Kyodo
United States & Canada

China asks for ‘immediate release’ of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as Canada appoints new envoy to China

  • ‘We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes … and immediately release Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
  • Geng said he hopes new ambassador Dominic Barton can play an active role in returning ties between China and Canada to a ‘normal track’
Topic |   Diplomacy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:06am, 6 Sep, 2019

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: Kyodo
