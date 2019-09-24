Jewher Ilham at the United Nations on Monday, taking part in a forum about religious freedom. She spoke about her father, Ilham Tohti, who is serving a life sentence in China on separatist-related charges. Photo: YouTube
At the UN, Donald Trump’s call for an end to religious persecution omits the Uygurs of Xinjiang
- The US president spoke at an event that featured testimony about an imprisoned Uygur scholar, yet made no mention of China’s mass internment of Muslims
- To some, that absence was glaring; to others, the invitation to a Uygur individual to speak was significant in itself
Topic | Xinjiang
US secretary general Antonio Guterres has spoken out against groups who say he has not condemned China for detaining Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
UN chief Antonio Guterres rejects claim he did not condemn China over Muslims detained in Xinjiang
- ‘I don’t think anyone has been more persistent and more clear in talking to the Chinese authorities in relation to this issue’, he tells human rights groups
- Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International among groups calling for UN secretary general to do more
