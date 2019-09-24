Channels

Jewher Ilham at the United Nations on Monday, taking part in a forum about religious freedom. She spoke about her father, Ilham Tohti, who is serving a life sentence in China on separatist-related charges. Photo: YouTube
Diplomacy

At the UN, Donald Trump’s call for an end to religious persecution omits the Uygurs of Xinjiang

  • The US president spoke at an event that featured testimony about an imprisoned Uygur scholar, yet made no mention of China’s mass internment of Muslims
  • To some, that absence was glaring; to others, the invitation to a Uygur individual to speak was significant in itself
Topic |   Xinjiang
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 5:49am, 24 Sep, 2019

US secretary general Antonio Guterres has spoken out against groups who say he has not condemned China for detaining Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

UN chief Antonio Guterres rejects claim he did not condemn China over Muslims detained in Xinjiang

  • ‘I don’t think anyone has been more persistent and more clear in talking to the Chinese authorities in relation to this issue’, he tells human rights groups
  • Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International among groups calling for UN secretary general to do more
Associated Press

Updated: 2:58pm, 19 Sep, 2019

