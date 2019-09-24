Channels

US President Donald Trump (far left) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second from right) explains the Chinese delegation's cancelled farm visit. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China trade talks will happen in two weeks, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says

  • Scheduled round of talks still on, after cancellation of farm visit by Chinese delegation adds uncertainty
  • Donald Trump appears surprised by news of the visit’s cancellation, which Mnuchin tells him was at US’ request
US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 1:00pm, 24 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump (far left) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second from right) explains the Chinese delegation’s cancelled farm visit. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says

  • Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
  • Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:32pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
