US President Donald Trump (far left) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second from right) explains the Chinese delegation’s cancelled farm visit. Photo: Reuters
China trade talks will happen in two weeks, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says
- Scheduled round of talks still on, after cancellation of farm visit by Chinese delegation adds uncertainty
- Donald Trump appears surprised by news of the visit’s cancellation, which Mnuchin tells him was at US’ request
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says
- Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
- Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP