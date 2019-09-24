Coverage of the Hong Kong protests by CGTN, the overseas arm of China’s state broadcaster, is being investigated by Ofcom, Britain’s communications regulator. Photo: Kyodo
China broadcaster CGTN’s Hong Kong protests coverage probed by UK watchdog
- British regulator Ofcom investigating four broadcasts by CGTN aired in August and September
- Watchdog looking at whether programmes ‘broke rules requiring news to be presented with due impartiality’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Global Times journalist Fu Guohao has been honoured by his employer after he was seized and assaulted by anti-government protesters last month at Hong Kong airport. Photo: AP
Global Times rewards journalist beaten by Hong Kong protesters
- Reporter Fu Guohao receives cash award for ‘outstanding performance’ in coverage of protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
