Coverage of the Hong Kong protests by CGTN, the overseas arm of China’s state broadcaster, is being investigated by Ofcom, Britain’s communications regulator. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China broadcaster CGTN’s Hong Kong protests coverage probed by UK watchdog

  • British regulator Ofcom investigating four broadcasts by CGTN aired in August and September
  • Watchdog looking at whether programmes ‘broke rules requiring news to be presented with due impartiality’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 6:20pm, 24 Sep, 2019

Global Times journalist Fu Guohao has been honoured by his employer after he was seized and assaulted by anti-government protesters last month at Hong Kong airport. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Global Times rewards journalist beaten by Hong Kong protesters

  • Reporter Fu Guohao receives cash award for ‘outstanding performance’ in coverage of protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 2:49pm, 24 Sep, 2019

