Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Video shows Canada border officers abusing Meng Wanzhou’s rights by questioning her about Iran, lawyers tell court, as Huawei extradition saga continues
- Defence team says agents asked the Huawei CFO about her homes around the world and business affairs without revealing she was the subject of a US arrest warrant
- It is the second day of a scheduled eight-day hearing in British Columbia’s Supreme Court to discuss evidence disclosure ahead of a formal extradition hearing
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing during a break on Monday. Photo: AFP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters as lawyers chase details of Canadian cooperation with FBI
- Social media post after first day of hearing describes support as ‘sunshine shining into my heart’
- Legal team pursues documents relating to arrest; crown’s lawyers call it a ‘fishing expedition’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing during a break on Monday. Photo: AFP