Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Video shows Canada border officers abusing Meng Wanzhou’s rights by questioning her about Iran, lawyers tell court, as Huawei extradition saga continues

  • Defence team says agents asked the Huawei CFO about her homes around the world and business affairs without revealing she was the subject of a US arrest warrant
  • It is the second day of a scheduled eight-day hearing in British Columbia’s Supreme Court to discuss evidence disclosure ahead of a formal extradition hearing
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 2:42am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing during a break on Monday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters as lawyers chase details of Canadian cooperation with FBI

  • Social media post after first day of hearing describes support as ‘sunshine shining into my heart’
  • Legal team pursues documents relating to arrest; crown’s lawyers call it a ‘fishing expedition’
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 9:42pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a British Columbia Supreme Court hearing during a break on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.