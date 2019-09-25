Channels

A high-security facility near what is believed to be an internment camp where Uygurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US calls for UN to demand unfettered access to China’s Xinjiang region

  • US State Department official seeks ‘immediate, unhindered and unmonitored access’ for UN inquiry into plight of Uygurs
  •  Remarks came at panel discussion on human rights in Xinjiang on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York
Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 6:21am, 25 Sep, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been accused by Beijing of “neglecting facts” in remarks about the treatment of Uygurs in the remote western region of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China slams US ‘lies’ about treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang region

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pledge to raise issue with UN General Assembly draws sharp reaction from Beijing
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:46pm, 9 Sep, 2019

