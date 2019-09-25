A high-security facility near what is believed to be an internment camp where Uygurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
US calls for UN to demand unfettered access to China’s Xinjiang region
- US State Department official seeks ‘immediate, unhindered and unmonitored access’ for UN inquiry into plight of Uygurs
- Remarks came at panel discussion on human rights in Xinjiang on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York
Topic | Human rights in China
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been accused by Beijing of “neglecting facts” in remarks about the treatment of Uygurs in the remote western region of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China slams US ‘lies’ about treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang region
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pledge to raise issue with UN General Assembly draws sharp reaction from Beijing
Topic | Xinjiang
