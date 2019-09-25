The proposed scheme aims to help airlines avoid adding to their net emissions from 2020. Photo: AFP
China denounces UN aviation emissions plan in blow to industry efforts
- The participation of China, which had initially showed its support, is seen as critical for the deal
- Aviation leaders under pressure to act after overall carbon emissions hit record highs last year
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’
- Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
- Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
