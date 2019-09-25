Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng
Diplomacy

Will Washington agree on new Hong Kong human rights and democracy act?

  • Hong Kong bill enjoys bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, but minefield of congressional committees, lawyers, diplomats and the whims of a president lie in wait
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester wears a mask often associated with the hacker group Anonymous during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Politics

Any move to invoke emergency powers to bring in mask ban in Hong Kong would need to consider impact on society, says justice minister

  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says effectiveness of using Emergency Regulations Ordinance would have to be considered
  • Some pro-establishment parties have backed the move but Chief Executive Carrie Lam is reluctant to take that step
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 12:20pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester wears a mask often associated with the hacker group Anonymous during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.