American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng
Will Washington agree on new Hong Kong human rights and democracy act?
- Hong Kong bill enjoys bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, but minefield of congressional committees, lawyers, diplomats and the whims of a president lie in wait
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester wears a mask often associated with the hacker group Anonymous during a protest in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Any move to invoke emergency powers to bring in mask ban in Hong Kong would need to consider impact on society, says justice minister
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says effectiveness of using Emergency Regulations Ordinance would have to be considered
- Some pro-establishment parties have backed the move but Chief Executive Carrie Lam is reluctant to take that step
