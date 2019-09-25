Beijing has deployed a new oil rig in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
Beijing deploys new deepwater drilling rig in South China Sea
- ‘Ocean Oil 982’ is expected to search for crude oil at depths of up to 5,000 metres as nation seeks to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers
- But accessing troubled waterway’s wealth of reserves will not be easy, expert says
Topic | South China Sea
Beijing has deployed a new oil rig in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
Chinese survey ship leaves Vanguard Bank in South China Sea and heads to artificial island outpost
- Beijing did not say why Haiyang Dizhi 8 left the area, but last month it also travelled to Fiery Cross Reef and spent time refuelling there before returning
- Vessel first entered waters near the resource-rich reef controlled by Vietnam in early July, sparking the worst stand-off between the countries for five years
Topic | South China Sea
The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey