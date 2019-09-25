Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing has deployed a new oil rig in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Beijing deploys new deepwater drilling rig in South China Sea

  • ‘Ocean Oil 982’ is expected to search for crude oil at depths of up to 5,000 metres as nation seeks to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers
  • But accessing troubled waterway’s wealth of reserves will not be easy, expert says
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 6:15pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has deployed a new oil rig in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

Chinese survey ship leaves Vanguard Bank in South China Sea and heads to artificial island outpost

  • Beijing did not say why Haiyang Dizhi 8 left the area, but last month it also travelled to Fiery Cross Reef and spent time refuelling there before returning
  • Vessel first entered waters near the resource-rich reef controlled by Vietnam in early July, sparking the worst stand-off between the countries for five years
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:14am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.