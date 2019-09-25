Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined hands on August 23 to create their version of the Baltic Way. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protest is not the new Baltic Way, Lithuanian ambassador to China says
- In 1989, the people of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined hands to regain their ‘statehood’, not just more rights, Ina Marciulionyte says
- Vilnius ‘adheres with one-China policy, acknowledging that Hong Kong is a legal part of China’, she says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Thousands of people in Hong Kong joined hands on August 23 to create their version of the Baltic Way. Photo: Dickson Lee
American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng
Will Washington agree on new Hong Kong human rights and democracy act?
- Hong Kong bill enjoys bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, but minefield of congressional committees, lawyers, diplomats and the whims of a president lie in wait
- Senate source says House needs to realise legislation is an urgent matter
Topic | Hong Kong protests
American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng