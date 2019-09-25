Channels

Protesters march to the US consulate in Hong Kong earlier this month calling on Washington to pass a bill in support of democracy in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

China warns US that Hong Kong bill to support democracy ‘will harm American interests’

  • It comes after Chinese delegates at UN General Assembly express ‘resolute opposition’ to Donald Trump’s speech, including remarks on protest-hit city
  • They also defend Beijing’s trade and economic policies after attack by US president
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Donald Trump attacks China on trade and urges restraint on Hong Kong protests in speech to UN General Assembly

  • The theory that China joining the World Trade Organisation would lead to a wider economic opening has been proven ‘completely wrong’, US president says
  • He adds that ‘the world fully expects’ the Chinese government to honour its Hong Kong handover treaty with Britain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 4:03pm, 25 Sep, 2019

