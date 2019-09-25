Protesters march to the US consulate in Hong Kong earlier this month calling on Washington to pass a bill in support of democracy in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
China warns US that Hong Kong bill to support democracy ‘will harm American interests’
- It comes after Chinese delegates at UN General Assembly express ‘resolute opposition’ to Donald Trump’s speech, including remarks on protest-hit city
- They also defend Beijing’s trade and economic policies after attack by US president
US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump attacks China on trade and urges restraint on Hong Kong protests in speech to UN General Assembly
- The theory that China joining the World Trade Organisation would lead to a wider economic opening has been proven ‘completely wrong’, US president says
- He adds that ‘the world fully expects’ the Chinese government to honour its Hong Kong handover treaty with Britain
