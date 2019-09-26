Channels

President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral meeting on Venezuela at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP Photo
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says trade deal with China could happen ‘sooner than you think’

  • US president’s comments come a day after he delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:41am, 26 Sep, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral meeting on Venezuela at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP Photo
Protesters march to the US consulate in Hong Kong earlier this month calling on Washington to pass a bill in support of democracy in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

China warns US that Hong Kong bill to support democracy ‘will harm American interests’

  • It comes after Chinese delegates at UN General Assembly express ‘resolute opposition’ to Donald Trump’s speech, including remarks on protest-hit city
  • They also defend Beijing’s trade and economic policies after attack by US president
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:28pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Protesters march to the US consulate in Hong Kong earlier this month calling on Washington to pass a bill in support of democracy in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
