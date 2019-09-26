President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral meeting on Venezuela at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AP Photo
Donald Trump says trade deal with China could happen ‘sooner than you think’
- US president’s comments come a day after he delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Protesters march to the US consulate in Hong Kong earlier this month calling on Washington to pass a bill in support of democracy in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
China warns US that Hong Kong bill to support democracy ‘will harm American interests’
- It comes after Chinese delegates at UN General Assembly express ‘resolute opposition’ to Donald Trump’s speech, including remarks on protest-hit city
- They also defend Beijing’s trade and economic policies after attack by US president
Topic | Hong Kong protests
