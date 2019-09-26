Channels

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend the third day of a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Border search of Meng Wanzhou was bogus because her entry to Canada was ‘foregone conclusion’, lawyers say in extradition case

  • Seizure of Huawei executive’s electronic devices ‘was ultimately for the benefit of the FBI’, lawyer tells court
  • Canadian officials misrepresented the law in order to justify Meng’s search and questioning, defence team argues
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 2:31am, 26 Sep, 2019

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend the third day of a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Canada border officers subjected Meng Wanzhou to ‘chilling, serious misconduct’ by seizing devices and keeping arrest warrant secret, lawyers tell court in Huawei extradition saga

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO accused border agents of acting as proxy investigators for the FBI, by delaying arrest so they could question her and gather evidence
  • They played a silent video in British Columbia’s Supreme Court that they said showed Meng being questioned about business dealings in Iran
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 10:46pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
