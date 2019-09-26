The House and Senate versions of the Hong Kong human rights bill moved a step closer to being passed on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing vows to retaliate after US’ Hong Kong human rights bill is approved by congressional committees
- Foreign ministry spokesman says the bill is a malicious attempt to contain China’s rise
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 progressed through Senate and House of Representatives committees on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Demonstrators head to the US Consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, calling on American lawmakers to support democratic aspirations in the city. On Tuesday, a bill aimed at doing that passed the House and Senate. Photo: Kyodo
