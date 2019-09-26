Channels

The House and Senate versions of the Hong Kong human rights bill moved a step closer to being passed on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Beijing vows to retaliate after US’ Hong Kong human rights bill is approved by congressional committees

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says the bill is a malicious attempt to contain China’s rise
  • Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 progressed through Senate and House of Representatives committees on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:48am, 26 Sep, 2019

The House and Senate versions of the Hong Kong human rights bill moved a step closer to being passed on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Demonstrators head to the US Consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, calling on American lawmakers to support democratic aspirations in the city. On Tuesday, a bill aimed at doing that passed the House and Senate. Photo: Kyodo
China

US bill on Hong Kong democracy, which has angered China, gets approval in House and Senate committees

  • The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act clears House and Senate committees, with floor votes to come
  • Legislation mandates sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for ‘undermining basic freedoms in Hong Kong’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 10:47am, 26 Sep, 2019

Demonstrators head to the US Consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, calling on American lawmakers to support democratic aspirations in the city. On Tuesday, a bill aimed at doing that passed the House and Senate. Photo: Kyodo
