Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jim Carroll, director of National Drug Control Policy, (centre) speaks at the White House as President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US drug tsar Jim Carroll says he believes China is ‘absolutely committed’ to curbing fentanyl

  • White House official in Beijing to discuss cooperation with anti-drug agencies
  • Beijing and Washington remain at odds over root of fentanyl problem in US
Topic |   Fentanyl and other opioids
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:32pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jim Carroll, director of National Drug Control Policy, (centre) speaks at the White House as President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu Yuejin, deputy of China’s drugs control commission (centre), hits back at accusations from the United States on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

US fentanyl seizures show China is not the main supplier, Beijing drugs official says

  • China has made efforts to curb flow of the opioid, vice-commissioner of anti-drugs body says
  • Liu Yuejin adds that the issue is ‘totally irrelevant’ to trade talks
Topic |   Fentanyl and other opioids
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 12:36am, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liu Yuejin, deputy of China’s drugs control commission (centre), hits back at accusations from the United States on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.