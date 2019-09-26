Jim Carroll, director of National Drug Control Policy, (centre) speaks at the White House as President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: AFP
US drug tsar Jim Carroll says he believes China is ‘absolutely committed’ to curbing fentanyl
- White House official in Beijing to discuss cooperation with anti-drug agencies
- Beijing and Washington remain at odds over root of fentanyl problem in US
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
Liu Yuejin, deputy of China’s drugs control commission (centre), hits back at accusations from the United States on Tuesday. Photo: Simon Song
US fentanyl seizures show China is not the main supplier, Beijing drugs official says
- China has made efforts to curb flow of the opioid, vice-commissioner of anti-drugs body says
- Liu Yuejin adds that the issue is ‘totally irrelevant’ to trade talks
