Nauru and Taiwan’s three other remaining Pacific allies have all reaffirmed diplomatic ties. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Taiwan’s last four Pacific allies pledge their loyalty after two nations switched to Beijing

  • Nauru president says country sees relationship ‘as that of family’, while Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau also reaffirmed diplomatic ties
  • Taipei’s largest ally in the region, the Solomons, switched recognition last week, followed four days later by Kiribati
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:54pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. File photo: AFP
Australasia

Marshall Islands to maintain Taiwan ties, cites ‘concern’ over China’s influence in region

  • President Hilda Heine said Beijing’s attempts to expand its territory and footprint in the region ‘should be of great concern to democratic countries’
  • The Marshall Islands’ move comes as neighbouring Solomon Islands and Kiribati earlier this month decided to switch ties in favour of China
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:38am, 26 Sep, 2019

