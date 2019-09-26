Nauru and Taiwan’s three other remaining Pacific allies have all reaffirmed diplomatic ties. Photo: AP
Taiwan’s last four Pacific allies pledge their loyalty after two nations switched to Beijing
- Nauru president says country sees relationship ‘as that of family’, while Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau also reaffirmed diplomatic ties
- Taipei’s largest ally in the region, the Solomons, switched recognition last week, followed four days later by Kiribati
Topic | Taiwan
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. File photo: AFP
Marshall Islands to maintain Taiwan ties, cites ‘concern’ over China’s influence in region
- President Hilda Heine said Beijing’s attempts to expand its territory and footprint in the region ‘should be of great concern to democratic countries’
- The Marshall Islands’ move comes as neighbouring Solomon Islands and Kiribati earlier this month decided to switch ties in favour of China
