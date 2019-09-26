Lithuania is assessing Huawei's 5G technologies and is also awaiting the European Union’s security appraisal. Photo: AP
Huawei security fears are ‘natural’, says Lithuania’s ambassador to China
- Ina Marciulionyte says globalisation means Baltic nation’s concerns are unavoidable
- Lithuania’s intelligence services added China section to threat assessment report
Hundreds of Lithuanians formed human chains on August 23 in a show of support to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Chinese ambassador summoned in Lithuania over ‘deplorable behaviour’ by officials during Vilnius’ show of support for Hong Kong protesters
- Officials ‘crossed the line’ by orchestrating pro-Beijing supporters as they challenged demonstrators, says Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
- Diplomatic row relates to human chain formed in Baltic state, held in tandem with Hongkongers
