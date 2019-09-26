Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lithuania is assessing Huawei's 5G technologies and is also awaiting the European Union’s security appraisal. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Huawei security fears are ‘natural’, says Lithuania’s ambassador to China

  • Ina Marciulionyte says globalisation means Baltic nation’s concerns are unavoidable
  • Lithuania’s intelligence services added China section to threat assessment report
Topic |   Huawei
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:30pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lithuania is assessing Huawei's 5G technologies and is also awaiting the European Union’s security appraisal. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hundreds of Lithuanians formed human chains on August 23 in a show of support to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese ambassador summoned in Lithuania over ‘deplorable behaviour’ by officials during Vilnius’ show of support for Hong Kong protesters

  • Officials ‘crossed the line’ by orchestrating pro-Beijing supporters as they challenged demonstrators, says Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
  • Diplomatic row relates to human chain formed in Baltic state, held in tandem with Hongkongers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:34am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of Lithuanians formed human chains on August 23 in a show of support to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.