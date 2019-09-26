Foreign affairs committees in the US Senate and House of Representatives have approved an initial draft of the Hong Kong democracy bill. Photo: Kyodo
US chambers approve Hong Kong democracy bill, so what happens now?
- Foreign relations committee from the Senate and House of Representatives have given the green light to the draft act, but the discussions and voting are far from over
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Foreign affairs committees in the US Senate and House of Representatives have approved an initial draft of the Hong Kong democracy bill. Photo: Kyodo
American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng
Will Washington agree on new Hong Kong human rights and democracy act?
- Hong Kong bill enjoys bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, but minefield of congressional committees, lawyers, diplomats and the whims of a president lie in wait
- Senate source says House needs to realise legislation is an urgent matter
Topic | Hong Kong protests
American flags fly as protesters take part in a march from Chater Garden in the Central district of Hong Kong to the consulate central of the United States. Photo: KY Cheng