The bill needs to pass a vote in the Senate and in the House of Representatives before it can be approved by President Donald Trump and enacted into law. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Senate committee passes bill to support Taiwan’s diplomatic allies
- It would allow US secretary of state to adjust America’s diplomatic presence in, and foreign assistance to, countries considering downgrading ties
- Beijing has stepped up efforts to apply pressure on Taipei, and two Pacific allies switched recognition last week
Topic | Taiwan
Nauru and Taiwan’s three other remaining Pacific allies have all reaffirmed diplomatic ties. Photo: AP
Taiwan’s last four Pacific allies pledge their loyalty after two nations switched to Beijing
- Nauru president says country sees relationship ‘as that of family’, while Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau also reaffirmed diplomatic ties
- Taipei’s largest ally in the region, the Solomons, switched recognition last week, followed four days later by Kiribati
