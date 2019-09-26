Channels

The bill needs to pass a vote in the Senate and in the House of Representatives before it can be approved by President Donald Trump and enacted into law. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US Senate committee passes bill to support Taiwan’s diplomatic allies

  • It would allow US secretary of state to adjust America’s diplomatic presence in, and foreign assistance to, countries considering downgrading ties
  • Beijing has stepped up efforts to apply pressure on Taipei, and two Pacific allies switched recognition last week
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 7:14pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Nauru and Taiwan’s three other remaining Pacific allies have all reaffirmed diplomatic ties. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Taiwan’s last four Pacific allies pledge their loyalty after two nations switched to Beijing

  • Nauru president says country sees relationship ‘as that of family’, while Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau also reaffirmed diplomatic ties
  • Taipei’s largest ally in the region, the Solomons, switched recognition last week, followed four days later by Kiribati
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:54pm, 26 Sep, 2019

