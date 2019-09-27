Washington’s deal with Tokyo could put more pressure on officials trying to resolve the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
Will the United States’ trade deal with Japan make life more difficult for China?
- Decision by Washington and Tokyo to remove barriers to each other’s goods could create a new obstacle for Beijing, observers say
- China now keen to see if US-Japan deal contains the ‘poison provision’ that could derail its own free-trade plans
Topic | US-China trade war
Washington’s deal with Tokyo could put more pressure on officials trying to resolve the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. Photo: AP
US seeing China as a threat hinders relations, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- Relations are ‘at a crossroad’ but it is untrue that China seeks to replace the US in its world role, Wang says in New York speech
- The two countries cannot move forward without each other, and ‘decoupling from China is decoupling from the future’, he says
Topic | US-China relations
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. Photo: AP