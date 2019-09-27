Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Washington’s deal with Tokyo could put more pressure on officials trying to resolve the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Will the United States’ trade deal with Japan make life more difficult for China?

  • Decision by Washington and Tokyo to remove barriers to each other’s goods could create a new obstacle for Beijing, observers say
  • China now keen to see if US-Japan deal contains the ‘poison provision’ that could derail its own free-trade plans
Topic |   US-China trade war
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 5:45am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Washington’s deal with Tokyo could put more pressure on officials trying to resolve the US-China trade war. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US seeing China as a threat hinders relations, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • Relations are ‘at a crossroad’ but it is untrue that China seeks to replace the US in its world role, Wang says in New York speech
  • The two countries cannot move forward without each other, and ‘decoupling from China is decoupling from the future’, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 9:43am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.