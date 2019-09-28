China is reaching out to African students through scholarships to soften its image on the continent. Photo: MCT
Scholarship offers driving China’s soft-power play in Africa
- Initiative that sends thousands of African students to Chinese universities builds an army of influencers for Beijing on the continent
- Boosts China’s image in Africa, where it is a dominant investor and trading partner, while countering accusations of unscrupulous practices
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
China is reaching out to African students through scholarships to soften its image on the continent. Photo: MCT
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says
- Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
- America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua