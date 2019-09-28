Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China is reaching out to African students through scholarships to soften its image on the continent. Photo: MCT
Diplomacy

Scholarship offers driving China’s soft-power play in Africa

  • Initiative that sends thousands of African students to Chinese universities builds an army of influencers for Beijing on the continent
  • Boosts China’s image in Africa, where it is a dominant investor and trading partner, while countering accusations of unscrupulous practices
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 7:59am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is reaching out to African students through scholarships to soften its image on the continent. Photo: MCT
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says

  • Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
  • America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:41am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.