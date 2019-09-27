Channels

Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 prompted a dispute with Vietnam when it began operating off the Vietnamese coast, trying to block oil rig operations. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

Chinese coastguard ships ‘deliberately visible in South China Sea to assert sovereignty’

  • Vessels have voluntarily broadcast signals from three shoals also claimed by China’s neighbours, Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative shows
  • Its report says China ‘clearly wants regional counterparts to know its ships are present’ in what could be ‘blueprint for extending Chinese control’
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 1:05pm, 27 Sep, 2019

The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

Chinese survey ship leaves Vanguard Bank in South China Sea and heads to artificial island outpost

  • Beijing did not say why Haiyang Dizhi 8 left the area, but last month it also travelled to Fiery Cross Reef and spent time refuelling there before returning
  • Vessel first entered waters near the resource-rich reef controlled by Vietnam in early July, sparking the worst stand-off between the countries for five years
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:14am, 24 Sep, 2019

The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
