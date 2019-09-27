Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 prompted a dispute with Vietnam when it began operating off the Vietnamese coast, trying to block oil rig operations. Photo: China Geological Survey
Chinese coastguard ships ‘deliberately visible in South China Sea to assert sovereignty’
- Vessels have voluntarily broadcast signals from three shoals also claimed by China’s neighbours, Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative shows
- Its report says China ‘clearly wants regional counterparts to know its ships are present’ in what could be ‘blueprint for extending Chinese control’
The survey ship, escorted by coastguard vessels, first entered waters near Vanguard Bank in early July. Photo: China Geological Survey
Chinese survey ship leaves Vanguard Bank in South China Sea and heads to artificial island outpost
- Beijing did not say why Haiyang Dizhi 8 left the area, but last month it also travelled to Fiery Cross Reef and spent time refuelling there before returning
- Vessel first entered waters near the resource-rich reef controlled by Vietnam in early July, sparking the worst stand-off between the countries for five years
