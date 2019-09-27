Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US-China trade talks can progress if both sides are proactive, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says

  • Wang hopes for continued momentum after recent goodwill gestures from Washington and Beijing
  • Top-level talks are expected to resume in the US in two weeks’ time
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 2:25pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
Global Economy

China confirms ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of October’s trade war talks

  • Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing is ‘preparing for positive progress’ next month in Washington
  • US President Donald Trump said that a deal ‘could happen sooner than you think’, just a day after blasting China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 2:24pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.