Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US-China trade talks can progress if both sides are proactive, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
- Wang hopes for continued momentum after recent goodwill gestures from Washington and Beijing
- Top-level talks are expected to resume in the US in two weeks’ time
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
China confirms ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of October’s trade war talks
- Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing is ‘preparing for positive progress’ next month in Washington
- US President Donald Trump said that a deal ‘could happen sooner than you think’, just a day after blasting China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP