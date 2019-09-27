China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says
- Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism and power politics, white paper says
- America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
A video released by China’s military appeared to show the launch of a new type of supersonic cruise missile. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
Did China just accidentally show off its new supersonic cruise missile?
- Mystery weapon is seen in video released by PLA Rocket Force as part of 70th anniversary celebrations only to disappear from edited version
- Missile’s design unlike any other in military’s arsenal, experts say
Topic | China's military weapons
