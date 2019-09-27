Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says

  • Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism and power politics, white paper says
  • America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A video released by China’s military appeared to show the launch of a new type of supersonic cruise missile. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
Military

Did China just accidentally show off its new supersonic cruise missile?

  • Mystery weapon is seen in video released by PLA Rocket Force as part of 70th anniversary celebrations only to disappear from edited version
  • Missile’s design unlike any other in military’s arsenal, experts say
Topic |   China's military weapons
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 1:44am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A video released by China’s military appeared to show the launch of a new type of supersonic cruise missile. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.