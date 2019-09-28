Huawei denied US-led allegations that its 5G equipment could be used for spying. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump won’t use Huawei ban as trade war bargaining chip, US official Robert Strayer says
- ‘It’s not part of the negotiation,’ says the deputy assistant secretary of state for cyber policies
- The UK, France and Germany look increasingly unlikely to impose a blanket ban on the Chinese telecoms giant, according to diplomatic sources
Topic | US-China trade war
