Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

‘China will not be cowered’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says, warning that trade war could plunge world into recession

  • Top diplomat hits back at Trump’s trade policies from UN General Assembly rostrum, same setting US president used to criticise Beijing days before
  • Remarks come as White House officials discuss limiting US investors’ capital flows into China
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:46am, 28 Sep, 2019

A currency exchange shop, decorated with different banknotes, in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China

White House weighs restrictions on US capital flows into China

  • Officials are considering delisting Chinese firms from US stock exchanges
  • Discussions on limiting Chinese access to American capital taking place as Washington and Beijing negotiate potential truce in trade war
SCMP

Jodi Xu Klein  

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:29am, 28 Sep, 2019

