Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: Reuters
‘China will not be cowered’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says, warning that trade war could plunge world into recession
- Top diplomat hits back at Trump’s trade policies from UN General Assembly rostrum, same setting US president used to criticise Beijing days before
- Remarks come as White House officials discuss limiting US investors’ capital flows into China
Topic | US-China trade war
A currency exchange shop, decorated with different banknotes, in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
White House weighs restrictions on US capital flows into China
- Officials are considering delisting Chinese firms from US stock exchanges
- Discussions on limiting Chinese access to American capital taking place as Washington and Beijing negotiate potential truce in trade war
