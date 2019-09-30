China’s statement to the UN was followed by one from a group of 27 nations calling for a “free, open” cyberspace. Photo: Shutterstock
Could China’s strict cyber controls gain international acceptance?
- Beijing recommends right to control internet and tech for ‘social stability’, and make cyberspace a branch of sovereignty
- Growing influence could help it shape international cybersecurity rules alongside countries that favour free, open cyberspace
Topic | US-China tech war
China’s statement to the UN was followed by one from a group of 27 nations calling for a “free, open” cyberspace. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese hackers are suspected of being behind a series of cyberattacks on European aerospace giant Airbus. Photo: AFP
Beijing rejects claims Chinese hackers behind Airbus cyberattack
- Security analysts say intruders targeted suppliers in search of commercial secrets
Topic | Cybersecurity
Chinese hackers are suspected of being behind a series of cyberattacks on European aerospace giant Airbus. Photo: AFP