Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kiribati’s President Taneti Mamau (left) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Beijing, Kiribati formalise their diplomatic relationship

  • China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Kiribati’s President Taneti Mamau put their names to a joint communique on sidelines of UN climate summit
  • Tiny Pacific nation is second this month to sever ties with Taiwan in preference for Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:18pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kiribati’s President Taneti Mamau (left) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Taiwan has lost two of its Pacific nation allies in the same week. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taipei down to 15 allies as Kiribati announces switch of diplomatic ties to Beijing

  • Taipei recalls staff from embassy and joint projects in the Pacific nation
  • Taiwanese foreign minister says Kiribati president has highly unrealistic expectations about Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:20pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan has lost two of its Pacific nation allies in the same week. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.