Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The demands of a trade war with the US have left Chinese officials with little time for the European Union. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China’s preoccupation with US trade war has European Union officials feeling left out, sources say

  • Despite the trading bloc being China’s biggest export market, Beijing has been too busy dealing with Washington to find time for Brussels, diplomatic observers say
  • But failing to make progress on trade and investment talks with the EU before its upcoming leadership change would be a lost opportunity, insider says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The demands of a trade war with the US have left Chinese officials with little time for the European Union. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says

  • Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
  • America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:41am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.