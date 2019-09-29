The demands of a trade war with the US have left Chinese officials with little time for the European Union. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s preoccupation with US trade war has European Union officials feeling left out, sources say
- Despite the trading bloc being China’s biggest export market, Beijing has been too busy dealing with Washington to find time for Brussels, diplomatic observers say
- But failing to make progress on trade and investment talks with the EU before its upcoming leadership change would be a lost opportunity, insider says
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says
- Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
- America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
