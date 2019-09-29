Channels

Beijing's efforts to alienate Taiwan have left the self-ruled island with just 15 diplomatic allies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Taipei contemplates friendless future as Beijing woos remaining allies

  • How many diplomatic allies can Taiwan afford to lose before it is no longer relevant on the world stage?
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Sep, 2019

Beijing’s efforts to alienate Taiwan have left the self-ruled island with just 15 diplomatic allies. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Tarawa in Kiribati was home to a Chinese space tracking station until 2003. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Could ties with Kiribati be a boost to China’s space ambitions?

  • When the island nation switched recognition to Taipei in 2003, Beijing packed up its first overseas tracking station on South Tarawa
Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:41pm, 21 Sep, 2019

South Tarawa in Kiribati was home to a Chinese space tracking station until 2003. Photo: AFP
