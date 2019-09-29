Beijing’s efforts to alienate Taiwan have left the self-ruled island with just 15 diplomatic allies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taipei contemplates friendless future as Beijing woos remaining allies
- How many diplomatic allies can Taiwan afford to lose before it is no longer relevant on the world stage?
Topic | Taiwan
South Tarawa in Kiribati was home to a Chinese space tracking station until 2003. Photo: AFP
Could ties with Kiribati be a boost to China’s space ambitions?
- When the island nation switched recognition to Taipei in 2003, Beijing packed up its first overseas tracking station on South Tarawa
Topic | Space
