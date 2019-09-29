Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks with US President Donald Trump at the White House in April. Liu will again lead a delegation to Washington. Photo: AFP
Chinese trade negotiators will head to US for trade talks after National Day holiday
- Key team member Wang Shouwen says last week’s talks in Washington were ‘constructive’ and calls for situation to be handled with mutual respect
- Commerce Minister Zhong Shan acknowledges some companies in China are feeling the impact of trade frictions with the US
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a Security Council meeting at UN headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US-China trade talks can progress if both sides are proactive, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
- Wang hopes for continued momentum after recent goodwill gestures from Washington and Beijing
- Top-level talks are expected to resume in the US in two weeks’ time
