Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

After a “massive backlash” over his Hong Kong protest videos, Toby Guu explained that his aim was to “get more views”. Photo: YouTube
Diplomacy

Chinese state media highlights Canadian vlogger Toby Guu’s Hong Kong protest videos

  • YouTuber is facing an online backlash after he posed as a journalist in a yellow press vest while he was visiting the city as a tourist
  • State outlets picked up on his comments that he found police more restrained and protesters more violent than expected
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

After a “massive backlash” over his Hong Kong protest videos, Toby Guu explained that his aim was to “get more views”. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
A police decision to withhold approval for a march and rally on Hong Kong Island for Tuesday, in the mould of the August 18 event pictured, has been upheld on appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban of National Day march

  • Appeal board upholds police decision not to approve October 1 protests on Hong Kong Island, citing violence at previous marches
  • Organisers of mass protests say ‘heartbreaking’ decision forces them to call off the events, and urge those who defy ban to stay safe
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 4:48pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police decision to withhold approval for a march and rally on Hong Kong Island for Tuesday, in the mould of the August 18 event pictured, has been upheld on appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.