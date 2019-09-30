After a “massive backlash” over his Hong Kong protest videos, Toby Guu explained that his aim was to “get more views”. Photo: YouTube
Chinese state media highlights Canadian vlogger Toby Guu’s Hong Kong protest videos
- YouTuber is facing an online backlash after he posed as a journalist in a yellow press vest while he was visiting the city as a tourist
- State outlets picked up on his comments that he found police more restrained and protesters more violent than expected
A police decision to withhold approval for a march and rally on Hong Kong Island for Tuesday, in the mould of the August 18 event pictured, has been upheld on appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban of National Day march
- Appeal board upholds police decision not to approve October 1 protests on Hong Kong Island, citing violence at previous marches
- Organisers of mass protests say ‘heartbreaking’ decision forces them to call off the events, and urge those who defy ban to stay safe
