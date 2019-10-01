Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou trial: Canada’s lawyer mocks ‘movie trailer’ claim that Huawei CFO’s rights were abused, as US extradition push continues amid trade war turmoil
- Meng’s lawyers want Canadian authorities to release more documents relating to the arrest, including communications between the FBI and Canadian authorities
- Meng’s lawyers say officers improperly delayed her arrest at the airport with a search and ‘compelled’ Meng to hand over the passwords of her electronic devices
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei denied US-led allegations that its 5G equipment could be used for spying. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump won’t use Huawei ban as trade war bargaining chip, US official Robert Strayer says
- ‘It’s not part of the negotiation,’ says the deputy assistant secretary of state for cyber policies
- The UK, France and Germany look increasingly unlikely to impose a blanket ban on the Chinese telecoms giant, according to diplomatic sources
Topic | US-China trade war
