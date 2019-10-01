Channels

The fight between Washington and Beijing is affecting Chinese-American professionals, including some who have been investigated by the FBI. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese-Americans urged to fight back to dispel growing cloud of suspicion and discrimination in US

  • Speakers at a conference sponsored by the Committee of 100 discuss the need to find a balance between national security and the free flow of ideas
  • ‘The Chinese-American community is caught in the vortex of a reset of US-China relations,’ a participant says, adding that it makes him ‘very depressed’
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 2:08am, 1 Oct, 2019

