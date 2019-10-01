Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Canadian police feared Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou could flee if freed on bail, officer’s notes suggest
- Sergeant’s handwritten notes released by Canadian government lawyers describe concerns that police ‘could not act’ if Meng escaped
- Meng’s lawyers hope released documents support their claim that there was an abuse of process when she was arrested at Vancouver airport
Meng Wanzhou case: Canada’s lawyer mocks ‘movie trailer’ claim that Huawei CFO’s rights were abused, as US extradition push continues amid trade war
- Crown lawyers deny that Meng’s rights were abused by border officials or that they should hand over more documents
- They also denied claims that border officials acted improperly by detaining Meng Wanzhou, or that the officials had acted as proxies for the FBI
