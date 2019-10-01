Channels

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Canadian police feared Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou could flee if freed on bail, officer’s notes suggest

  • Sergeant’s handwritten notes released by Canadian government lawyers describe concerns that police ‘could not act’ if Meng escaped
  • Meng’s lawyers hope released documents support their claim that there was an abuse of process when she was arrested at Vancouver airport
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 12:51pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in the British Columbia Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou case: Canada’s lawyer mocks ‘movie trailer’ claim that Huawei CFO’s rights were abused, as US extradition push continues amid trade war

  • Crown lawyers deny that Meng’s rights were abused by border officials or that they should hand over more documents
  • They also denied claims that border officials acted improperly by detaining Meng Wanzhou, or that the officials had acted as proxies for the FBI
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 10:02am, 1 Oct, 2019

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in the British Columbia Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
